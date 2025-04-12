NFL Expert Addresses Saints-Aaron Rodgers Chatter
The New Orleans Saints had a wild day on Friday.
After weeks of making moves elsewhere, the quarterback position is on full display now. Recently, there has been some chatter about quarterback position in the context of the NFL Draft. There’s been plenty of buzz about the chance of the team drafting a new guy, but not really much about free agency.
That could change now that it has been announced that Derek Carr has a shoulder injury that could impact him in 2025.
Unsurprisingly, that led to speculation and rumors tying the Saints to the top quarterback available: Aaron Rodgers. Is a deal possible?
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport weighed in while speaking to NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill.
"Aaron Rodgers is the best quarterback available," Rapoport said. "I think everyone assumes that he's going to Pittsburgh. He hasn't made a decision. Pittsburgh I think is a better team. I would imagine that the Saints would look at him. I would imagine, I don't really know, but I would imagine. Then I also think, how willing would he be to go there knowing where kind of the roster is, which is not -- and I don't think it's in a bad place -- probably not where the Steelers are. At least something to consider."
Now, that’s interesting. It seems like the Saints need a quarterback and there isn’t anyone out there on the open market better than Rodgers. Could the Saints give him a call before a team like the Pittsburgh Steelers can sign him?
