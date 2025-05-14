Patriots Examine Running Back Depth With Workout Of Former Saints Rusher
A former New Orleans Saints running back could soon be joining the New England Patriots, it appears.
On Wednesday, the Patriots conducted a workout with former Saints rusher Jordan Mims, as reported by KPRC 2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson via X.
“Patriots worked out former Saints running back Jordan Mims today, per a league source,” Wilson wrote.
“Former (Fresno State) standout played in every game last season for New Orleans on offense, special teams.”
Mims, 25, went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft following an impressive collegiate career at Fresno State, where he amassed 3,285 rushing yards and 37 touchdowns on 679 carries, alongside 91 receptions for 971 yards and eight touchdowns.
In the NFL, Mims has played for the Buffalo Bills and the Saints. He signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent in May 2023 but was waived before the season, later joining the Saints’ practice squad.
In 2024, Mims appeared in all 17 games for the Saints, primarily contributing on special teams while seeing limited offensive snaps. He recorded seven carries for 31 yards and two receptions for 11 yards. His career NFL stats, spanning two seasons (2023-2024), include nine carries for 36 yards, two receptions for 11 yards, and one assisted special teams tackle across 19 games.
The Patriots, looking to complement their running back group led by Rhamondre Stevenson, may see Mims as a potential depth piece with special teams upside. His agility, vision, and pass-catching ability, honed at Fresno State, make him an intriguing option for New England.
