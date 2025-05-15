Saints 2025 Schedule Breaking 25-Year Streak
The New Orleans Saints’ schedule for the 2025 National Football League season is out and it’s interesting.
New Orleans certainly didn’t impress the schedule-makers and actually don’t have any primetime games in 2025 despite a flashy new quarterback and head coach tandem. Tyler Shough isn’t guaranteed to start, but he’s one of the more interesting rookie quarterbacks and Kellen Moore is now head coach.
Maybe things could change, but ESPN’s Katherine Terrell shared that this is going to be the first season since 2000 that the Saints didn’t have a primetime game, barring a flex.
"Biggest takeaway," Terrell said. "The Saints don't have a prime-time game, marking the first time since 2000 that they will not play a night game unless the NFL chooses to flex them into prime time later in the season. The Saints were a staple in prime time in the Drew Brees and Sean Payton era, but disappointed in their three 2024 prime-time games, going 0-3 and getting shut out against the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 23 with rookie Spencer Rattler starting in place of an injured Derek Carr. The Saints will need to have a good season if they want to be a prime-time regular again"
Carr is gone, but it's at least somewhat surprising that there isn't at least a Thursday Night Football game in the mix for New Orleans this year. The roster has what it takes to compete in the division. Maybe, the Saints will surprise people.
