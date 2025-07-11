Saints News Network

Saints 24-Year-Old Rookie 'May Compete Immediately' For Starting Role

He might surprisingly play a huge part in the 2025 season

Colin Keane

Jan 7, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the New Orleans Saints helmet during warmups against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Jan 7, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the New Orleans Saints helmet during warmups against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

Which rookies on the New Orleans Saints will have a big impact in 2025?

Tyler Shough and Kelvin Banks Jr. are expected to start, but they aren’t the only two Saints rookies who could start and play a crucial role for New Orleans in Kellen Moore’s first season at the helm.

On Friday, LouisianaSports.Net’s Ross Jackson talked about why the Saints’ fourth-round pick out of Louisville is a player to closely monitor.

“After securing a nine-player class in this year’s NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints are expecting a few to step into starting roles fairly quickly,” Jackson wrote.

“While first-round offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. is an obvious choice, there are a couple of other players that could end up holding starting roles during their rookie seasons. … (Cornerback Quincy) Riley may compete immediately for the starting cornerback role opposite second-year corner Kool-Aid McKinstry. He has slot versatility as well but hardly played the position during his collegiate career. Riley has ball-hawking skills that would undeniably be of assistance on the outside specifically.”

Any player drafted in 2025 by the Saints has a good chance of establishing a role, mostly because it’s clear that Moore believes in these guys if he handpicked them.

Riley is a cornerback with a boatload of talent who is ready to step in and add to winning right away. If he can stay healthy and impresses during training camp, New Orleans might have a hard time keeping him off the field.

More NFL: Ex-Cowboys WR Reunited With Kellen Moore On Saints Could Thrive

Published
Colin Keane
COLIN KEANE

Colin Keane is a contributing journalist for the On SI network. Born in Illinois, Colin grew up in Massachusetts as the third of four brothers. For his high school education, Colin attended St. Mark's School (Southborough, MA), where he played basketball and soccer and served as student body president. He went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Villanova University. Colin currently resides in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. For all business/marketing inquiries, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Saints News