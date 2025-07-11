Saints 24-Year-Old Rookie 'May Compete Immediately' For Starting Role
Which rookies on the New Orleans Saints will have a big impact in 2025?
Tyler Shough and Kelvin Banks Jr. are expected to start, but they aren’t the only two Saints rookies who could start and play a crucial role for New Orleans in Kellen Moore’s first season at the helm.
On Friday, LouisianaSports.Net’s Ross Jackson talked about why the Saints’ fourth-round pick out of Louisville is a player to closely monitor.
“After securing a nine-player class in this year’s NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints are expecting a few to step into starting roles fairly quickly,” Jackson wrote.
“While first-round offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. is an obvious choice, there are a couple of other players that could end up holding starting roles during their rookie seasons. … (Cornerback Quincy) Riley may compete immediately for the starting cornerback role opposite second-year corner Kool-Aid McKinstry. He has slot versatility as well but hardly played the position during his collegiate career. Riley has ball-hawking skills that would undeniably be of assistance on the outside specifically.”
Any player drafted in 2025 by the Saints has a good chance of establishing a role, mostly because it’s clear that Moore believes in these guys if he handpicked them.
Riley is a cornerback with a boatload of talent who is ready to step in and add to winning right away. If he can stay healthy and impresses during training camp, New Orleans might have a hard time keeping him off the field.
