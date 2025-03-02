Saints 25-Year-Old Game-Breaker Linked To NFC South Rival
The New Orleans Saints unfortunately could lose a key piece of the defense this offseason.
New Orleans' defense specifically could end up taking a hit with 25-year-old star Chase Young heading to free agency. He landed with the Saints last offseason on a one-year, $13 million deal. He overperformed the deal and currently is projected to land a deal worth over $70 million across four years by Spotrac.
The Saints don't have much cap space to work with so it wouldn't be a shock if Young is elsewhere in 2025. ESPN's Dan Graziano floated Young as a fit for the NFC South rival Carolina Panthers.
"Expect the Panthers to be seeking big-name players in free agency," Graziano said. "I think Carolina could be in on the top safeties -- Jevon Holland, Camryn Bynum, etc. -- and might be one of the teams willing to spend big to lure defensive tackle Milton Williams away from the Super Bowl champion Eagles. The Panthers will also look to add edge rush help, with Chase Young being one of the intriguing options there."
Young racked up 5.5 sacks in 2024 across 17 games. He had a career-high 21 quarterback hits in 2024 and will be one of the more interesting pass rushers available. Carolina is in a better financial spot than the Saints right now. The Panthers have over $29 million in cap space and over $24 million in effective cap space, per Over The Cap.
More NFL: Ashton Jeanty Reveals Thoughts On Possibly Joining Saints