Saints 28-Year-Old Playmaker Projected To Land $30 Million Deal
Will the New Orleans Saints bring back one of their most important pass-catchers from the 2024 National Football League season?
New Orleans got a career year out of tight end Juwan Johnson and now he's heading to free agency. Johnson had a career-high 50 receptions and 548 receiving yards in 17 games. Johnson also had three touchdowns.
Johnson has been a big piece of the Saints' offense over the last five years, but it's too early to know if he will be back. Free agency will be here next month and Johnson is going to be one of the better tight ends on the open market. He had a two-year, $12 million deal with New Orleans but surely will get more now.
Spotrac currently is projecting Johnson to land a three-year, $30 million deal in free agency. That seems like a pretty fair price for Johnson. In comparison, David Njoku of the Cleveland Browns landed a four-year, $54 million deal.
The Saints unfortunately may not be able to bring Johnson to town. New Orleans has plenty of cap issues and it will be tough to afford to keep Johnson. They surely could find a way to get a deal done if they can clear up cap space elsewhere, but it may be tough. He has been a great member of the organization but at this point it wouldn't be a big shock to see him playing elsewhere by the time the 2025 season gets here.
