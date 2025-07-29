Saints 3-Time All-Pro Avoided Serious Injury
The New Orleans Saints had a slight scare with one of the team's Pro Bowlers.
It was shared on Monday that three-time All-Pro JT Gray is dealing with a lower-body injury, as shared by Canal St. Chronicles' Tina Howell.
"Saints S JT Gray is dealing with a lower body injury. Kellen Moore said they will evaluate it but doesn't think it's anything too bad," Howell said.
There wasn't much of an update beyond this on Monday. NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill followed up on Tuesday and shared that Gray was at the team's walkthrough.
"JT Gray was at (walkthrough) today. Doesn’t look like his injury is anything serious," Underhill said.
Head coach Kellen Moore shared on Tuesday that Gray is "week-to-week," as shared on social media by LouisianaSports.net's Ross Jackson.
"Saints head coach Kellen Moore said that JT Gray will be 'week-to-week' with a lower body injury. Something they'll monitor but doesn't seem serious. He was present for today's walkthrough," Jackson said.
The Times-Picayune/The Advocate's Matthew Paras shared that the injury specifically is a hamstring ailment.
"JT Gray will be week to week with a lower body injury, Kellen Moore said." Paras said. "It’s a hamstring. (I appreciate Moore clarifying and not going full hockey coach)."
Gray is a seven-year NFL veteran and has spent his entire career with the Saints to this point. He's a special teams whiz and plays a big role for New Orleans. Hopefully, this hamstring injury doesn't take him out for long.