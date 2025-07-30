Saints $30 Million Man Down With Apparent Injury
The New Orleans Saints had scare on Wednesday.
With practice ongoing, reports started to pop up on social media about injuries throughout the franchise. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill shared that Treyton Welch, Juwan Johnson and John Ridgeway III are down with injuries right now.
"Treyton Welch, Juwan Johnson and Ridgeway got hurt in practice," Underhill said.
The Times-Picayune/The Advocate's Matthew Paras and followed up by saying that head coach Kellen Moore will give more information on Johnson's injury on Thursday.
"Juwan Johnson suffered an injury in practice today, Kellen Moore said. He’ll have an update on it tomorrow," Paras said. "Ridgeway and Welch also got hurt."
The biggest injury of the day surely is Johnson. The Saints' tight end depth already is depleted. New Orleans entered camp with both Taysom Hill and Foster Moreau injured. Both are on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. Now, Johnson is down and it's unclear exactly what the injury is or if he will miss time.
Johnson re-upped with the Saints this offseason in free agency after a career year in 2024. Johnson signed a three-year, $30.75 million deal to stick around in New Orleans. Last season, Johnson racked up 50 catches on 66 targets to go along with 548 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Beyond Johnson, Hill, and Moreau, the Saints have Jack Stoll on the roster. If Johnson needs to miss any time, more depth would make perfect sense.
More NFL: Tyler Shough Madden Rating: Saints QB Beats Out Shedeur Sanders