Saints 31-Year-Old Being Eyed By NFC Contender
There are plenty of players still looking for new homes still in free agency, including some former members of the New Orleans Saints.
One guy who is still available is former Saints offensive lineman Lucas Patrick. He's an eight-year veteran and has spent time with the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, and Saints. Patrick joined the Saints ahead of the 2024 campaign and now he's a free agent.
He reportedly visited with the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, although at this point there is no deal, according to NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill.
"Saints free agent guard Lucas Patrick visited the Seahawks today," Underhill shared Monday.
It's been a pretty wild offseason so far for the Seahawks. Seattle traded Geno Smith away and signed Sam Darnold after a phenomenal season with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024. The Seahawks cut ties with Tyler Lockett and traded DK Metcalf away while depleting the receiver room. It didn't last long, though, as the Seahawks quickly brought in another star receiver in former Los Angeles Rams superstar Cooper Kupp.
The Saints were in the mix for Kupp as well, but missed out to the Seahawks.
Patrick is a veteran lineman who can help pretty much any team. He appeared in 11 games last year for the Saints, including 10 starts. He's appeared in 107 games throughout his career to this point, including 64 starts.
It's unclear if he will end up landing with the Seahawks, but Seattle has at least shown reported interest.