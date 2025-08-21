Saints News Network

Saints $40 Million Star Actually On Chopping Block?

Will the Saints move on from one of the most unique players in football?

Patrick McAvoy

Jan 7, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the New Orleans Saints helmet during warmups against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
We are just days away from one of the most difficullt days of the National Football League calendar.

Teams across the league are going to have to trim down rosters to 53 players ahead of the August 26th deadline. Afterward, teams will be able to form practice squads, but it still is a difficult day each year. Plenty of people will find jobs on practice squads or on other rosters, but this is a day in which people lose their jobs each year. It's never easy and there are always surprises.

The New Orleans Saints have been talked about a lot specifically because of the quarterback competition, but cut-down day is coming and there are plenty of other decisions to make for the Saints as well.

Right now, there's a lot of speculation out there about who could potentially be on the chopping block. CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr, for example, made a list of 14 veterans at risk of being released. Saints fan-favorite Taysom Hill cracked his list.

Will the Saints cut ties with a fan-favorite over the next week?

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill
Jun 10, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) looks on during minicamp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"TE Taysom Hill," Kerr said. "Hill is currently on the PUP list, as he's recovering from a torn ACL. The fan favorite is expected to remain on the PUP list to start the season, as head coach Kellen Moore revealed last week Hill isn't close to a return to the field.

"Hill is still a playmaker when healthy, but the Saints could save $10 million towards the 2025 salary cap if they cut him. It's unlikely Hill does get cut, but he won't be returning to action in the first month of the season either. The Saints can stash Hill on PUP so he doesn't have to take a 53-man spot."

Hill is a fan-favorite in New Orleans, but he's on the PUP List and has a cap hit over $17 million this year. It's the final year of his four-year, $40 million deal. When healthy, Hill gives you something that arguably no other player in the NFL does. But, when will he be healthy? This is a big question and something the Saints are going to have to weigh when trimming down this roster.

Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

