Saints $40 Million Star Actually On Chopping Block?
We are just days away from one of the most difficullt days of the National Football League calendar.
Teams across the league are going to have to trim down rosters to 53 players ahead of the August 26th deadline. Afterward, teams will be able to form practice squads, but it still is a difficult day each year. Plenty of people will find jobs on practice squads or on other rosters, but this is a day in which people lose their jobs each year. It's never easy and there are always surprises.
The New Orleans Saints have been talked about a lot specifically because of the quarterback competition, but cut-down day is coming and there are plenty of other decisions to make for the Saints as well.
Right now, there's a lot of speculation out there about who could potentially be on the chopping block. CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr, for example, made a list of 14 veterans at risk of being released. Saints fan-favorite Taysom Hill cracked his list.
Will the Saints cut ties with a fan-favorite over the next week?
"TE Taysom Hill," Kerr said. "Hill is currently on the PUP list, as he's recovering from a torn ACL. The fan favorite is expected to remain on the PUP list to start the season, as head coach Kellen Moore revealed last week Hill isn't close to a return to the field.
"Hill is still a playmaker when healthy, but the Saints could save $10 million towards the 2025 salary cap if they cut him. It's unlikely Hill does get cut, but he won't be returning to action in the first month of the season either. The Saints can stash Hill on PUP so he doesn't have to take a 53-man spot."
Hill is a fan-favorite in New Orleans, but he's on the PUP List and has a cap hit over $17 million this year. It's the final year of his four-year, $40 million deal. When healthy, Hill gives you something that arguably no other player in the NFL does. But, when will he be healthy? This is a big question and something the Saints are going to have to weigh when trimming down this roster.
