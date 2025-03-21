Saints Adding Much-Needed Star On $13 Million Deal
There has been a lot of chatter about how the New Orleans Saints could use another receiver and they just reportedly got one.
New Orleans reportedly is reuniting with 31-year-old wide receiver Brandin Cooks, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
"The Saints were looking for speed at the receiver position," Garafolo said. "Even at this point in his career, Brandin Cooks brings it. Back where it all started for him in the NFL, this time in Kellen Moore’s offense."
ESPN's Adam Schefter followed up and reported that Cooks' deal to return to New Orleans is for two years and $13 million.
"Comp update: Free-agent WR Brandin Cooks is signing a two-year, $13 million deal with the New Orleans Saints, per source," Schefter said.
Cooks was selected in the first round of the 2014 National Football League Draft by New Orleans and spent the first three years of his career in town. He had two seasons of over 1,100 receiving yards before leaving the franchise. Overall, he has six seasons of over 1,000 receiving yards under his belt in 11 years. He bounced around since leaving but spent the last two years with the Dallas Cowboys.
With Marquez Valdes-Scantling moving on this offseason, Cooks is a perfect option to come in and fill that role. A receiving trio of Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, and Cooks is really solid. That doesn't mean that the Saints can't add more talent into the mix, but the reunion with Cooks certainly is a good idea on paper.
The Saints already are a better team on paper right now than they were at the end of the 2024 season.
