Saints Address Derek Carr-Tyler Shough Situation
The New Orleans Saints had a big weekend.
New Orleans had a need at quarterback and seemingly found its long-term answer at the position by taking Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough in the second round of the 2025 National Football League Draft.
Shough was the third quarterback off the board so clear the Saints like him. Right now, the Saints have a big question with Derek Carr dealing with a shoulder injury. That is what in part led to the rumors about the possibility of taking a quarterback. As of right now, it's unknown what exactly the injury is or even if he will be able to play in 2025. While this is the case, Saints general manager Mickey Loomis made it clear that Carr will be the starter if healthy, as shared by ESPN's Katherine Terrell.
"Loomis said there would be a competition at QB with Tyler Shough, but when asked to clarify if that included Derek Carr, if he's healthy, he said 'Derek's the starter,'" Terrell shared.
Carr is a four-time Pro Bowler and if he's healthy he certainly can help this team turn things around in 2025. But, the biggest question is health. This was the case in 2024 as well as he missed a good chunk of time. He wasn't healthy and currently isn't. It sounds like there's a clear path to Shough playing in 2025 although that all comes down to Carr's shoulder is feeling over the next few months.
