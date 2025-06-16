Saints Already Predicted To Land Generational Prospect
The New Orleans Saints selected Tyler Shough higher in the 2025 National Football League Draft than they had taken another quarterback since Archie Manning back in 1971.
Manning was taken with the No. 2 pick in the 1971 draft by the Saints and spent the first 11 full years of his career in town. He was with the Saints in 1982 as well before being traded to the Houston Oilers.
Shough was taken with the No. 40 overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. There's a lot to like about this kid and he's currently duking it out with Spencer Rattler for the starting job in New Orleans.
While this is the case, The Athletic's Dane Brugler shared a mock draft this offseason for the 2026 NFL Draft and already predicted New Orleans to get the No. 1 pick and select Arch Manning.
"No. 1. New Orleans Saints: Arch Manning, QB, Texas," Brugler said earlier in the offseason. "The Saints haven’t drafted a quarterback in the first round since Archie Manning in 1971, so it would certainly be poetic if his grandson breaks that streak. At this point, scouts believe there is a good chance Manning returns to school for his fourth year in 2026. But first, he needs to turn the hype into on-field production as a first-year starter in 2025."
Hopefully, this doesn't come to fruition. If this were to happen, that would mean that the Saints have a bad 2025 season. It would be better if Shough or Rattler thrive in 2025.