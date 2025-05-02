Saints’ Alvin Kamara Shares Cryptic Instagram Post
It’s been a wild few weeks for the New Orleans Saints.
New Orleans just landed potentially its quarterback of the future in Tyler Shough as well as a handful of other selections in the recent NFL Draft. Offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. was taken with the No. 9 pick in the draft and should go a long way in bolstering the offensive line.
It’s been a good week, but the team still has questions. The biggest one certainly revolves around quarterback, Derek Carr. But another one popped up on Thursday. Superstar running back Alvin Kamara shared an Instagram post that turned heads.
"(Explicit) done pissed me off...#LOADED," Kamara shared.
You can see the post right here.
What could it mean? Well, it’s social media it’s very difficult to figure out exactly why anyone posts really anything. Taking it at face value, he's clearly "pissed" about something. But, is that team related or something completely different? On the outside looking in, there's really no way to know. But, keep following him, this will at least be something to watch in the short term.
There were rumors about Kamara and his future with the Saints organization but the two sides came together on a new deal and seemed to sort things out. He had a great 2024 season and finished the year with 950 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns, 68 catches, 543 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns in just 14 games. He racked up 1,493 yards from scrimmage, which actually was his highest since 2020.
