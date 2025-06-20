Saints' Alvin Kamara Snubbed From Top 100, 8 RBs Made Cut
The New Orleans Saints have one of the top running backs in football.
There is no doubt that Alvin Kamara fits this description. He's a five-time Pro Bowler and had one of the best seasons of his career so far stats-wise in 2024, despite only playing 14 games. He racked up a career-high 950 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns, 68 receptions, 543 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns. Kamara is dynamic and racked up 1,493 yards from scrimmage in total.
Although this is the case, Kamara didn't land a spot on CBS Sports' Pete Prisco list of the top 100 players heading into the 2025 campaign. Eight running backs made the list, but Kamara was not one.
Saquon Barkley - Philadelphia Eagles (No. 3)
Derrick Henry - Baltimore Ravens (No. 14)
Jahmyr Gibbs - Detroit Lions (No. 32)
Bijan Robinson - Atlanta Falcons (No. 39)
Christian McCaffrey - San Francisco 49ers (No. 41)
Jonathan Taylor - Indianapolis Colts (No. 50)
Josh Jacobs - Green Bay Packers (No. 66)
Bucky Irvin - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 94)
At the end of the day, offseason rankings don't really matter, but they do show current perceptions around the league. New Orleans didn't land a single player on Prisco's list. Kamara seems like the most likely option, but perception around the Saints isn't too high heading into the new campaign.
That surely could change, though. A year of Kamara in a Kellen Moore-led offense should be good. By this time next year, it wouldn't be a shock if he finds his way back on the list.