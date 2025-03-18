Saints Are 'Dream' Destination For 43-TD Phenom
The New Orleans Saints have the No. 9 pick in the upcoming National Football League Draft.
That seems too low to land one of the top quarterbacks in this draft class but Miami Hurricanes phenom Cam Ward made his feelings on the Saints clear. Ward said that playing for the Saints would be a "dream" of his, as transcribed by Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune.
"I loved watching Drew Brees and (receiver Marques) Colston out there,” Ward said. “It would be a dream of mine to play for them, if I get a chance someday. But that’s not really my focus right now."
It's a fun thought having Ward land in New Orleans. He's arguably the top quarterback in this draft class but it seems extremely likely that he is going to go to the Tennessee Titans with the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.
In 2024, he played 13 games for Miami and racked up an eye-popping 43 total touchdowns. He threw 39 touchdown passes to go along with 4,313 passing yards. He also only had seven interceptions. Ward added 204 yards on the ground to go along with four rushing touchdowns.
Clearly, it would be great to have a young guy like that, but the Saints have Derek Carr as the team's quarterback and either would need to pay a king's ransom to trade up or hope that Ward somehow drops into their laps.
Maybe one day, but it doesn't seem likely next month.