Saints Beat At Least 2 Teams To Re-Sign Fan-Favorite
The New Orleans Saints had some key pieces head to free agency this offseason, including tight end Juwan Johnson.
Johnson had the best season of his career so far in 2024 with 50 catches, 548 receiving yards, and three touchdowns. The 50 catches and 548 receiving yards were both career-highs for the 28-year-old.
He was one of the top tight ends in free agency but quickly came off the board with a new deal with the Saints. Unsurprisingly, there were other teams after him once he hit the open market. He shared that the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks both showed interest in him in free agency, according to NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill.
"Juwan Johnson said the Broncos and Seahawks were after him," Underhill said. "A conversation with Kellen Moore won him over to come here."
Before Johnson signed with the Saints, there were a lot of rumors about the Broncos. It's not hard to see why they would've been a fit. Denver has former Saints head coach Sean Payton and he obviously had a connection to Johnson as the two overlapped with the team.
Seattle wasn't reported as much as Denver. It's not shocking that he seemingly had a solid market but the Saints were able to bring him back on a three-year deal worth over $30 million.
There's obviously going to be some turnover this offseason, but the Saints have done a good job retaining key pieces, like Johnson.
