Saints 'Best Value Pick' Wasn't Tyler Shough
The New Orleans Saints made a handful of highly-praised moves in the National Football League Draft but which one provided the team with the highest value?
The Athletic shared a column talking about each team's "best value pick" and for the Saints, mentioned cornerback Quincy Riley who was taken with the No. 131 overall pick in the fourth round.
"New Orleans Saints: Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville," The Athletic's Larry Holder said. "Round 4, No. 131. Kansas running back Devin Neal already received a mention for our favorite pick story. The Saints snagged Neal in Round 6 despite Brugler tabbing him as a fourth-round prospect. I won’t double up, though, so I’ll turn to Riley.
"The former Louisville defensive back ranked No. 95 on Brugler’s big board, giving the Saints some nice value by taking him at No. 131. Riley intercepted 15 passes during five seasons at Middle Tennessee and Louisville. He’s only 5 feet 11, but you can’t argue his production."
The cornerback position has been one that has been talked about for the Saints. The reason for this is because the team lost both Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo over the last year. Lattimore was traded during the 2024 season and Adebo signed with the New York Giants this offseason already in free agency.
Riley is an intriguing option who could pick up some serious playing time quickly. There's still more work to do, but Riley should help out.
