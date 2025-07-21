Saints 'Biggest Question' Could Spell End For Fan-Favorite
The New Orleans Saints aren't going to look exactly the same when the 2025 National Football League season kicks off. But, what does that look like exactly?
First and foremost, the quarterback position is going to look different with Tyler Shough or Spencer Rattler likely taking the job. Outside of that, there are a few questions ahead, including one involving a fan-favorite. Taysom Hill has developed into a do-it-everything gadget in the New Orleans offense but his 2025 season is up in the air.
ESPN's Katherine Terrell talked about Hill and shared that he is the team's "biggest question" among veterans heading into camp.
"Hill is the biggest question of the veterans after tearing an ACL in December," Terrell said. "The Saints have not given a timetable for his return, although he was present on the sidelines for one minicamp practice in June. Hill has long been the Saints' do-everything player, and losing him for a significant portion of the year would be a big blow to the offense."
He's coming off of a significant injury and as of writing there is no telling on when he will be back. There was chatter earlier in the offseason about a potential trade or even a cut involving him. Right now, everything still seems possible at the very least. Hopefully, he's able to get back on the field and stick around with the franchise into 2025. Training camp is almost here and we will learn more.
