Saints 'Bold' Prediction Lands QB Of Future 'No Matter What'
One major talking point involving the New Orleans Saints could finally be put to rest this weekend.
Will the Saints draft a quarterback? And if they do decide to do so, who will it be and how late in the draft? All of these questions and more will be answered potentially as soon as Thursday. The NFL Draft will kick off on Thursday and the Saints have the No. 9 pick.
Barring any trades, the Saints will make nine overall selections in this draft. They have some big decisions ahead of them and Pro Football Network's Reese Decker shared a "bold" prediction that Jaxson Dart should be the team's selection at quarterback "no matter what."
"New Orleans Saints," Decker said. "Prediction: Jaxson Dart, No Matter What. Derek Carr’s situation only adds fuel to speculation that the New Orleans Saints will target a quarterback in this draft.
"While many rank Sanders ahead of Jaxson Dart, New Orleans may prefer the Ole Miss star. Dart draws comparisons to Jalen Hurts thanks to his strong lower body, toughness, and leadership. With former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore now running the offense, Dart could be a perfect fit for the same system that helped Hurts lead Philly to a Super Bowl."
Dart is widely considered to be the No. 2 or No. 3 quarterback in this draft class after a breakout year with Ole Miss. He had 4,279 passing yards in 2024 in 13 games to go along with 29 touchdowns and 495 rushing yards.