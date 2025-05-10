Saints Bombshell: Derek Carr Retiring After 11-Year NFL Career
There has been a lot of chatter about the New Orleans Saints' quarterback room and it just took another turn.
After plenty of speculation about Derek Carr's future, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday that the four-time Pro Bowler is hanging up his cleats and retiring.
"Saints QB Derek Carr, dealing with a shoulder injury that requires surgery that would knock him out for the 2025 season, is retiring, per The Insiders," Rapoport said. "While Carr tried an injection and rehab, it wouldn’t allow him to be 100% until another procedure. Both sides move on.
"Both sides gain financially — By retiring, Carr forgoes the $30M guaranteed this season, while the Saints won’t seek reimbursement for the $10M roster bonus and signing bonus."
ESPN's Adam Schefter shared a statement from Carr on social media.
"Upon reflection of prayer, and in discussion with Heather, I’ve decided to retire from the National Football League," Carr said. "For more than 11 years, we have been incredibly blessed, and we are forever grateful and humbled by this experience. It’s difficult to find the right words to express our thanks to all the teammates, coaches, management, ownership, team officials and especially the fans who made this journey so special. Your unwavering support has meant the world to us.”
This certainly wasn't expected. Earlier this week Rapoport shared that Carr was still weighing his option. It seems like that decision has been made.
More NFL: Saints Officially Signing First-Rounder To $27.7 Million Deal