Saints Bringing Back 27-Year-Old On New Deal
The New Orleans Saints have been busy taking care a lot fo the team's free agents and made yet another depth move on Tuesday.
Saints offensive tackle Landon Young spent the last few years as a member of New Orleans after being selected in the sixth round of the 2021 National Football League Draft. He hit free agency after the 2024 season came to an end and the team announced that he was re-signed to a new deal on Tuesday afternoon.
"The Saints have agreed to terms with tackle Landon Young on a one-year contract," the team announced.
Young appeared in all 17 games for the Saints last year. The Saints were full of injuries in 2024 and Young was a guy who at the very least was able to stay healthy. Over the last four years, Young has appeared in 56 games with the Saints and started 12 contests.
As of writing, the contract details haven't been shared yet. But, it always is solid to keep depth for the offensive line. Young is a guy who has been with the team for years and it's nice to keep him around for another campaign. He's 27 years old and has some upside, clearly the team seems this.
The Saints have done a great job minimizing turnover this offseason. The Saints didn't have a ton of cap space entering free agency, but they have found a way to make moves happen by restructuring other deals. New Orleans' busy offseason continued on Tuesday.