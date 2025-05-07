Saints Brought In Star With Hints Of 5-Time Pro Bowler
Do the New Orleans Saints have a new star on their hands?
New Orleans' first selection in the 2025 National Football League Draft came as somewhat of a surprise with the Saints taking offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. This was a pick that made a lot of sense, but his name didn't come up a ton in mock drafts or other buzz as the draft approached.
The move was somewhat surprising, but could give the team exactly what they need in 2025. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler shared a column on Wednesday in which an anonymous NFC executive compared him to five-time Pro Bowler Laremy Tunsil.
"New Orleans went offensive line in the first round for the second consecutive year, but this particular move made sense around the league because Kelvin Banks Jr., in the eyes of scouts, was a clear-cut top-10 pick, despite many mock drafts having him in the teens throughout the process," Fowler said. "'He's awesome. He's (five-time Pro Bowl tackle) Laremy Tunsil,' an NFC executive said."
If Banks can become even half of the player as Tunsil, the Saints will be in good shape. The offensive line was a weakness for the team in 2024. Banks will have an opportunity to step right in and start from day No. 1 and that will be a welcomed sight for whoever is under center. Whether it is Derek Carr starting at quarterback or someone like Tyler Shough or Spencer Rattler, having Banks protecting them will be huge.
