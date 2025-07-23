Saints Buzz: Julian Blackmon Contract Details Revealed
The New Orleans Saints didn’t waste time replacing Tyrann Mathieu.
The Honey Badger hung up his cleats on Tuesday, and news quickly followed that the Saints were in the process of signing 26-year-old safety Julian Blackmon.
On Wednesday, financial details of the Blackmon-Saints deal emerged via NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
“Sources: The #Saints are signing former #Colts safety Julian Blackmon to a 1-year deal worth up to $5.5M,” Schultz posted to X.
“Blackmon … spent five seasons in Indianapolis, starting 62 games and tallying 300 tackles with 10 interceptions. He had interest from several teams this offseason but waited for an opportunity to open up.”
In Blackmon, the Saints are getting a player in his prime who was considered the most talented safety still available on the market. Signing Blackmon with such blazing speed after Mathieu's surprising retirement indicates that New Orleans likely always had its eye on the former Colts safety.
Blackmon was the No. 85 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft out of Utah. He started a career-high 16 games last season for the Colts, tallying 62 solo tackles and three interceptions. He was also reportedly suffering from a shoulder injury for most of the season.
The Saints now have a safety pairing of Blackmon and former Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl champion Justin Reid, who signed with New Orleans to a three-year, $31.5 million deal on March 12.
The Saints are hoping that Blackmon, Reid, and the rest of the team's defense will be much improved in 2025 under new defensive coordinator Brandon Staley.
