Saints Called 'Favorite' Fit For 21-Year-Old Star
The New Orleans Saints have a few holes to fill still and the upcoming National Football League Draft will obviously be one way to do so.
New Orleans has some solid talent and has had a bigger offseason than expected. In just over three weeks the Saints will make a selection with the No. 9 pick in the first round -- unless they make a trade to move up or down.
ESPN's Matt Bowen shared a column on Monday with his "favorite team fits" for the top 20 prospects in the draft class. He listed the Saints with 21-year-old Missouri star Armand Membou.
"OT Armand Membou to the Saints," Bowen said. "Height: 6-4 | Weight: 332. College: Missouri. Where New Orleans could get him: Pick No. 9. The Saints could go multiple directions with this pick, but I like the idea of new coach Kellen Moore adding Membou to pair him with 2024 first-rounder Taliese Fuaga. That would give the team two bookend tackles of the future.
"I see Membou playing at the right tackle spot, where he can use his lower-body balance and foot quickness to handle speed in pass pro, while still displacing defenders in the run game. Moore saw the value of winning the edges in Philadelphia last season, and he could build up front in New Orleans."
The offensive line struggled last year so it's not hard to see why adding a big-name offensive lineman like Membou could help.
