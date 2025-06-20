Saints Called Potential Option For All-Pro Justin Simmons
Should the New Orleans Saints sign one of the top available safeties in free agency?
New Orleans currently is sitting at just over $29 million in cap space, per Over The Cap. The Saints already signed one high-end safety this offseason in Justin Reid and have another in Tyrann Mathieu.
Although this is the case, Saints Wire's Bob Rose floated New Orleans as a potential fit for four-time All-Pro Justin Simmons.
"Safety," Rose said. "Jordan Whitehead (28), Marcus Williams (29), Justin Simmons (31), Julian Blackmon (27), Quandre Diggs (32), John Johnson (29), K'Von Wallace (28). Similar to cornerback, there is a surprising amount of safety talent still available. It's hard to imagine New Orleans pursuing another safety unless it believe that one of them significantly upgrades the slot coverage.
"The Saints inked Justin Reid as their biggest addition on the defensive side, then used a third-round pick on box safety Jonas Sanker. Reid will team with Tyrann Mathieu and Alontae Taylor to give the Saints a versatile cover trio, while the addition of Sanker should keep Mathieu from spending as much time in the box."
A move for someone like Simmons -- or any of the top remaining safeties for that matter -- doesn't seem likely. There are other holes for the team to fill. Having Reid and Mathieu is great on paper for the safety position. If the Saints want to add any other pieces, the main priorities should be cornerback, the edge, and receiver in that order.