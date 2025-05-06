Saints' Cam Jordan Has 8-Word Answer About Drew Brees
The New Orleans Saints had one of the top quarterbacks in National Football League history.
Drew Brees was with the Saints from 2006 through 2020 before hanging up his cleats. He won a Super Bowl with the Saints and put up some of the most prolific passing numbers of any quarterback in league history.
Former Saints teammate -- and fellow team legend Cam Jordan -- weighed in on his place in NFL history on social media and called him a top-two quarterback in league history.
"Top 2… (becauses) I don’t feel like arguing," Jordan shared while re-sharing a post asking if Brees is a top-five quarterback in NFL history.
This is very fair. If you dig into the NFL record books for quarterbacks it becomes even more obvious. The Saints legend has the second-most passing yards in league history at 80,358 yards, second-most passing touchdowns at 571, third in league history in pass completion percentage at 67.7 percent despite playing 20 years in the NFL, and finished his career with an eye-popping 172-114 record. Overall, he finished his career with 80,358 yards while completing 7,142-of-10,551 of his passes, 571 touchdowns, 243 interceptions, and had a 2.3 interception percentage.
He led the league in passing yards seven times throughout his career, completion percentage six times, and touchdown passes four times en route to 13 Pro Bowl appearances. Tom Brady leads most quarterback categories, but Brees isn't far behind him.
