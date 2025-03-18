Saints' Cam Jordan Takes Clear Stance On NFL Draft Pick
The New Orleans Saints are going to have a good chance to add some talent in April.
The National Football League Draft will begin on April 24th and the Saints have the No. 9 pick in the draft this year. Kellen Moore is the team's head coach now so it's going to be interesting to see what type of strategy the franchise takes.
Moore is an offensive-minded head coach so could New Orleans add another weapon for the offense to pair with Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed? Or will they add a big-name defensive guy? We still have to wait a month to find out but team legend Cam Jordan made it known on Monday what he's looking for. He shared a post about Arizona receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the caption:
"I’d like to sit in on the Saints draft meetings (please because) Olave, Shaheed, and a young gun like this man. (Juwan Johnson), (Foster Moreau), and (Alvin Kamara)," Jordan shared with a fire emoji and a person sighing.
New Orleans has some weapons and adding a guy like McMillan would be a great way to try to take the offense to another level. He had 1,319 receiving yards in 2024 in just 12 games played to go along with 84 catches. McMillan also had 1,402 receiving yards in 2023 in 13 games.
If he's still there at No. 9, the Saints front office should certainly take Jordan's advice.