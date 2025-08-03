Saints CB Wanted To Return To New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints entered the offseason looking to add some more cornerback depth and one way they did so was reuniting with 29-year-old corner Isaac Yiadom.
Yiadom spent part of the 2022 season with the Saints and then the 2023 campaign as well. Last year, he was with the San Francisco 49ers. Yiadom became available and he shared with WDSU 6's
Sharief Ishaq how he specifically wanted to return.
"Had a chance to go other places but as soon as I got the offer back from New Orleans I knew I wanted to be here, I ain't really wanna look anywhere else, I ain't really care what it was," Yiadom said as shared by Ishaq. "I love these guys in the locker room, I had a lot of success when I played here and man it's just my happy place. I love New Orleans and I love being a Saint, so I'm really happy to be back...
"It's a little bit of thinking but it's high level football and with me being in the system third time around it's pretty familiar to me, it's pretty easy. I'm able to go out there and just play fast and not really think about the defense as much because I know my assignment but more of the offense and get one step ahead."
The Saints needed some depth and at the very least Yiadom is a familiar option who can help in the short term.
