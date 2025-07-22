Saints Connected To One More Big Offseason Splash
Will the New Orleans Saints add another cornerback before all is said and done and the 2025 National Football League season kicks off?
That is a popular question right now and has been all offseason. The Saints have been connected to a handful of guys, with former Los Angeles Chargers corner Asante Samuel Jr. being the most prominent. USA Today's Nick Brinkerhoff continued to link the two sides together.
"No. 5. Asante Samuel Jr., CB (2024 team: Chargers)," Brinkerhoff said. "Samuel also dealt with a shoulder injury in 2024, which limited him to just four games. It's certainly not a talent issue for the cornerback, who is just 25-years-old, but rather an injury one that has him still on the market. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Samuel underwent neck surgery in April and would wait to sign with a team as a result. His check-up, according to Fowler, was slated for early July.
"Aside from the injury concerns, Samuel figures to be an upgrade for whatever team signs him at this stage of the offseason. Landing spots: Saints, Raiders, Vikings."
New Orleans visited with Samuel earlier in the offseason but a deal didn't happen. At the time, it was reported that Samuel had a check up in July after undergoing surgery and could sign somewhere shortly after. He's still out there for the taking and a deal with New Orleans makes almost too much sense. Until he signs the dotted line elsewhere, he will be linked to the Saints.
