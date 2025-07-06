Saints Could Bolster QB Room With Ex-Eagles, Chiefs QB
It would be a pretty big shock if the New Orleans Saints' starting quarterback for Week 1 isn't already on the roster.
New Orleans has a quarterback competition on its hands with Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haener. Shough and Rattler have been praised left and right all offseason to this point. Haener hasn't gotten much of a look yet because he has been injured.
With training camp just a few weeks away, there's no reason to make some sort of seismic move. See what you have in the room with likely either Shough or Haener. But, with the youth in the quarterback room, it wouldn't hurt to add a veteran to keep in the room as well just in case things go off the rails.
There aren't a ton of options left in free agency, but one who is still out there is former Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Rams, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Carson Wentz.
He's former Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champ, and now is a nine-year NFL veteran entering his 10th season. The Saints aren't likely to make any massive changes right now. Adding a player like Wentz this last in the offseason would be a clear sign that either Shough or Rattler would start without messing with the status quo too much. But, this type of move would at least give Kellen Moore another option at his dispoal with plenty of experience.
