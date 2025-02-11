Saints Could Eye Ex-Chargers, 49ers Coach In 1 Scenario: Insider
It certainly seems like the New Orleans Saints are going to bring Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to town as the team's next head coach.
There have been rumors about his potential fit for weeks and all of the signs are pointing to the two sides hammering out a deal unless something shocking happens. The Saints have the only head coach opening right now. Because all of the other openings have been filled, it has also given the other teams that had openings the opportunity to start filling out their staffs.
New Orleans is somewhat behind right now, but that should change right when it officially lands its next head coach. If it does end up being Moore, the Saints reportedly could have a "strong interest" in bringing in former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley as the team's defensive coordinator, according to The Athletic's Michael Silver.
"Once Kellen Moore signs his deal with the Saints, I'd expect him to have a strong interest in former Chargers coach Brandon Staley as his defensive coordinator," Silver said. "Moore was Staley's OC in LA in 2023. Staley coordinated the league's No. 1 defense as the Rams' DC in 2020."
Staley was the Chargers' head coach from 2021 through 2023. He brought Moore in to be the team's offensive coordinator for the 2023 campaign. He spent the 2024 season as an assistant head coach with the San Francisco 49ers. Throughout his coaching career, he also has spent time with the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, and Los Angeles Rams in different different roles.
