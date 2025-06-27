Saints Could Get Huge Boost With 4-Time Pro Bowler
The New Orleans Saints are in one of the most vulnerable divisions in football and have a veteran group on their hands.
Sure, the quarterback position has some questions. But, that isn't a bad thing. Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haener are going to duke it out for the starting job in training camp. Whoever wins the job will have weapons at their disposal in Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Brandin Cooks, and Juwan Johnson among others. Also, they will have an improved offensive line in front of them and a defense will talent.
There's reason to have hope for this team right now and that would be the case even more if the franchise went out and signed someone like Matthew Judon in free agency.
When healthy, Judon is a game-breaker. The four-time Pro Bowler had 5 1/2 sacks last year with the Atlanta Falcons and had 32 sacks with the New England Patriots across 38 games over the previous three seasons.
Judon now is 32 years old and has experience in the division and shouldn't cost too much with the season quickly approaching. The Saints have been busy when it has come to the edge this offseason, including re-signing Chase Young. Adding another piece like Judon would help take the defense to another level and improve the team's chances in the division.
At this point, why not add more talent if it's clear they would help?
