Saints Could Sign Cardinals Projected $10.4 Million EDGE: 'Worth Bringing In'
The New Orleans Saints are likely still looking to add reinforcements to their defense in free agency.
New defensive coordinator Brandon Staley will naturally desire players who can come in and add to the system he’s implementing in New Orleans, which might make a certain Arizona Cardinals player a good fit.
Although he’s recovering from a torn ACL suffered last season, Staley and Saints GM Mickey Loomis might want to take a look at 30-year-old free agent EDGE/linebacker Dennis Gardeck, especially if the price is right.
Saints Wire’s John Sigler recently listed Gardeck as a potential target for New Orleans.
“Gardeck had a breakout 2023 season with the Arizona Cardinals in Jonathan Gannon's defense, which carries a lot of similarities to what Brandon Staley is installing,” Sigler wrote.
“He was playing well in 2024 until he suffered a season-ending knee injury after seven games. His medicals need to check out but he could be worth bringing in as competition for Isaiah Foskey.”
One of the highlights of Gardeck’s season in 2024 (before getting injured) was a Week 2 performance against the Los Angeles Rams in which he recorded three sacks, six tackles, and forced a fumble.
Had Gardeck never gotten injured in Week 7, his asking price would surely be higher, but the Saints might be able to swoop in and capitalize on the lower number. Spotrac projects Gardeck to land something in the realm of a two-year, $10.4 million deal.
He’s accrued 156 tackles, 17 sacks, and seven pass deflections in his career thus far.
Should New Orleans prepare an offer?
