Saints Could Sign Projected $40.9 Million Super Bowl Guard: 'Pleasant Surprise'
The New Orleans Saints could consider acquiring a Super Bowl-winning guard in free agency … if they can afford him, that is.
New Orleans’ roster needs are numerous. One point of emphasis in depth chart construction will be to strengthen the offensive line to ensure that injury-riddled Derek Carr is provided with ample protection.
On Friday, The Advocate’s Matthew Paras wondered whether the Saints will call about a 25-year-old former No. 11 pick fresh off a championship: Mekhi Becton.
“Becton was one of the league’s pleasant surprises last season when he had newfound success after leaving the (New York) Jets to join the (Philadelphia) Eagles,” Paras wrote.
“A transition to guard helped him greatly. He could … be out of New Orleans’ price range considering the lack of quality offensive linemen available in free agency this year.”
Spotrac projects Becton to demand $10.2 million annually, which could land the guard a deal in the realm of four years, $40.9 million.
Becton would be an excellent, young piece to build around, but the Saints simply don’t have the type of cap space to make a splash signing right now.
Who knows — maybe Mickey Loomis will work wonders in March and recalibrate New Orleans’ fiscal resources in a way that makes a Becton signing somewhat plausible.
A rebuilding team with a new head coach like the Saints would be wise to invest in their offensive and defensive lines as a starting point. A long-term deal with Becton would be ideal, but it’s closer to fantasy than reality for New Orleans at the moment.
