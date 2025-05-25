Saints News Network

Saints DE Linked To Bears After 4 Years In New Orleans

Would it make sense for a move like this?

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 22, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Chicago Bears helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
There are still plenty of guys available in free agency who have yet to find new homes despite the fact that OTAs are in full swing.

One guy who is still available is former New Orleans Saints defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon. He spent the last four years in New Orleans but is a free agent. He hasn't been talked about pretty much at all this offseason but Bleacher Report's Moe Moton suggested that the Chicago Bears should go out and sign him as one last move of the offseason.

"Chicago Bears: Sign EDGE Tanoh Kpassagnon," Moton said. "The Bears signed Dayo Odeyingbo to a three-year, $48 million contract. He'll line up opposite Montez Sweat on the edge. Austin Booker has a chance to take on the third-most snaps at defensive end, but he's unproven, going into his second term after playing 27 percent of Chicago's defensive snaps last year.

"While with the New Orleans Saints, Kpassagnon played in Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen's defense between 2021 and 2024. He would provide quality depth as a plug-and-play rotational end."

He isn't a big-name player and appeared in just three games last year due to an Achilles injury, but he's at the very least a solid depth piece. He played in all 17 games for the Saints in 2023 and had 3 1/2 sacks. He had two sacks in 2022 in 15 games -- including five starts. At just 30 years old, someone surely will take a chance on him.

