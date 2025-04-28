Saints News Network

Saints' Derek Carr Breaks Silence On Injured Shoulder

Patrick McAvoy

Dec 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks off the field after field after an injury during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Over the last few weeks reports have swirled about New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr.

Carr himself hasn't said much publicly after it was announced that he was dealing with a shoulder injury. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was the first to report the news a few weeks ago and since then there has been a lot of speculation. The Saints have talked about Carr a few times and hasn't said much aside from the fact that he has an injury and they are trying to figure out the extent of the injury.

The four-time Pro Bowler broke his silence at a church service, as transcribed by Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

"Yes, I have to say this,” Carr said. “I hate that I have to say this, but I have to say this. Yes, I have a shoulder injury, despite what ESPN says. And what some lady on a podcast might think, OK? I have an MRI report to prove it. The team knows about it. We’ve been in constant communication. There’s nothing wrong. We’re figuring it out, and we’re gonna go forward with that. Is that OK?

"And I’ve been dealing with this, and I’ve been dealing with people lying about me and I’ve been dealing with them saying this and this and that, and I’m like, ‘Lord, why do I have to continue to deal with this nonsense? Like, what is going on?’ And I said that to a preface with you never know what someone’s really going through..."

