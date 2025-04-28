Saints' Derek Carr Breaks Silence On Injured Shoulder
Over the last few weeks reports have swirled about New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr.
Carr himself hasn't said much publicly after it was announced that he was dealing with a shoulder injury. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was the first to report the news a few weeks ago and since then there has been a lot of speculation. The Saints have talked about Carr a few times and hasn't said much aside from the fact that he has an injury and they are trying to figure out the extent of the injury.
The four-time Pro Bowler broke his silence at a church service, as transcribed by Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.
"Yes, I have to say this,” Carr said. “I hate that I have to say this, but I have to say this. Yes, I have a shoulder injury, despite what ESPN says. And what some lady on a podcast might think, OK? I have an MRI report to prove it. The team knows about it. We’ve been in constant communication. There’s nothing wrong. We’re figuring it out, and we’re gonna go forward with that. Is that OK?
"And I’ve been dealing with this, and I’ve been dealing with people lying about me and I’ve been dealing with them saying this and this and that, and I’m like, ‘Lord, why do I have to continue to deal with this nonsense? Like, what is going on?’ And I said that to a preface with you never know what someone’s really going through..."
More NFL: Could 6-Time Pro Bowler Be Answer For Kellen Moore, Saints?