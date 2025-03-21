Saints Draft Profile: 2 Superstars Stand Out For New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints are going to make their first selection in the upcoming National Football League Draft at No. 9 barring a trade.
New Orleans have a few holes to fill but with Kellen Moore in town as the team’s head coach it could make sense to go offense with the first pick.
When the Saints are on the board at No. 9, two guys stand out right now. First off, everything at this point is hypothetical because there’s no way to know who teams will pick until they do so. But, two guys who make sense are Tetairoa McMillan out of Arizona and Ashton Jeanty out of Boise State.
Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona, Wide Receiver
McMillan is the highest-rated receiver in this draft class and already has gotten love on social media from Saints star Cam Jordan. He racked up over 2,700 receiving yards over the last two years to go along with over 170 catches and 18 touchdowns. If the Saints want to pair Chris Olave with a receiver, this is good guy to target.
Ashton Jeanty, Boise State, Running Back
The Saints obviously have a running back in Alvin Kamara, but forming a two-headed monster with Jeanty could be phenomenal for a Kellen Moore-led offense. He had 2,601 rushing yards last year with 29 touchdowns. There was a time when Kamara and Mark Ingram formed the best running back duo in football. Jeanty and Kamara together could be generational.
More NFL: Saints Reportedly Meeting With Ex-Titans Starter For Key Role