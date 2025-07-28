Saints Early Leader Emerging In QB Competition
Who is going to be the New Orleans Saints' quarterback when the team takes the field for Week 1 action against the Arizona Cardinals?
Training camp isn't new any longer. We're in the second week of action and the question hanging over the franchise's head right now is who will be the guy for New Orleans under center. Spencer Rattler, Tyler Shough, and Jake Haener all have gotten opportunities with the first team so far in camp. New Orleans has been rotating the quarterbacks so far.
Rattler got the first look to begin camp, followed by Shough, and then Haener. The second turn through the rotation kicked off this weekend. Rattler has gotten the most looks so far, although the rotation is expected to continue with Shough up next.
While this is the case, Audacy Sports' Jeff Nowak shared that Rattler appears to be the "leader in the clubhouse" so far.
"(Kellen Moore) said the rotation would continue, and we'll have to see whether Shough gets the lion's share of the reps in the first padded session," Nowak said. "If he doesn't, this might not be as even as they're making it out to be. It sure seems like Rattler is being presented as the leader in the clubhouse, though the interceptions (2 to this point) aren't helping his case."
It's still too early to judge, but Rattler did get the first shot with the first team. But, there isn't a timetable for a decision at this time.
