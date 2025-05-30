Saints 'Expected' To Make Significant Offensive Decision
The New Orleans Saints have a quarterback competition on their hands.
Right now, Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler are duking it out for the starting job. Jake Haener currently is injured but is also going to be in the mix. Who will end up being the guy? Pro Football Focus' Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman called Shough the Saints' "rookie to watch" and also speculated that he's the "expected" starter.
"Rookie to watch: QB Tyler Shough," Chadwick and Wasserman said. "Though it will be billed as an open competition, New Orleans' quarterback battle is expected to result in second-round pick Tyler Shough taking the reins. In his first full college season as a starter amid a career full of injuries, Shough recorded an 87.7 PFF passing grade — tied for the fifth-best mark among qualifiers in 2024. He also ranked fourth with a 91.6 PFF passing grade from a clean pocket. The question is whether New Orleans can give him enough clean pockets from which to work."
Take this for what you will. It's just speculation, but goes to show what perception around New Orleans is. Shough hasn't won the job yet, but he was taken in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft and there are some sort of expectations that come with that. Whoever is the better signal-caller will end up getting the starting job, but at some point -- whether in 2025 or beyond -- Shough surely will get a shot.
