Saints Expert Reveals Another Big Visit For New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints unsurprisingly have been busy over the last few weeks.
The National Football League Draft is coming up quickly and will be here in just about two weeks. Every team in the league right now is meeting with prospects. Not every visit is publicized, but the Saints have been one of the more talked about teams in football recently.
It seems like each day there are at least another one or two visits reported for the franchise. NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill reported on Wednesday that Nebraska tight end Thomas Fidone is visiting the team.
"Nebraska tight end Thomas Fidone is visiting the Saints today, per source," Underhill said. "Good athlete, can catch passes and block. Plays with great motor. Interesting prospect for a team looking at tight ends."
Fidone currently is the No. 12-ranked tight end in the upcoming draft class by ESPN and No. 212 overall prospect. There's been chatter about the Saints and the tight end position. Penn State tight end Tyler Warren was floated as a fit in regard to the No. 9 pick in the draft. The Saints re-signed Juwan Johnson, though, and it would be somewhat surprising to see the team bring Warren in now with that pick. They can fill a different hole.
While this is the case, what about a later-round pick? Fidone had 36 catches for 373 yards for Nebraska last year. He's got good size at 6'5" and 243 lbs. Keep an eye on him late in the upcoming draft.