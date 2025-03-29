Saints Eyeing 'Premier' Playmaker For Derek Carr
The New Orleans Saints are meeting with people left and right with the National Football League Draft approaching.
That's not too shocking. The draft is roughly a month away and the Saints have the No. 9 pick in the first round but they have more picks than just that. The Saints have a lot of work to do even after free agency.
New Orleans re-signed Juwan Johnson but it wouldn't hurt to add another tight end. The Saints reportedly are meeting with one of the top prospects in this draft class in Mason Taylor out of LSU, according to The Draft Network Ryan Fowler.
"The New Orleans Saints are hosting LSU TE Mason Taylor for a visit today, source said," Fowler said. "One of the premier TEs in the class."
Taylor appeared in 12 games with LSU in 2024 and had 55 catches for 546 yards and two touchdowns. In three years at LSU he had 1,308 receiving yards, 129 catches, and six touchdowns in 38 games played.
He's currently the fourth-ranked tight end in this draft class so he would be more like a second or third-round pick most likely instead of the team's first-rounder if they were to go in that direction. The Saints could use another playmaker and someone like Taylor would be great because they could use their first-round pick elsewhere, like maybe someone like Ashton Jeanty, but still land a very capable pass-catching tight end in the process as well.
More NFL: Saints Bringing 'Disruptive' 22-Year-Old In For Visit