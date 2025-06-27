Saints Fan-Favorite Among Steals Of ‘Millennium’
The New Orleans Saints have done a great job in the National Football League Draft over the years.
That’s an understatement. New Orleans clearly knows what it’s doing, which should give fans some hope. For example. NFL.com’s Eric Edholm ranked former Saints receiver Marques Colston as the No. 5 steal of the “millennium” among wide receivers.
"There was a strong case to be made for Julian Edelman and T.J. Houshmandzadeh, two seventh-rounders who had excellent careers," Edholm said. "But even with Edelman’s return prowess and postseason heroics (including Super Bowl LIII MVP honors), the nod goes to Colston. Incredibly, he was never named to a Pro Bowl, but the ultra-consistent Colston racked up six 1,000-yard seasons in his first seven years in New Orleans and was a major factor in the Saints’ Super Bowl XLIV victory. He ranks 39th all-time in receiving yards per game (66.8), well ahead of some Hall of Fame receivers.
"Colston might not be remembered quite as well as some other wideouts from his era, but he was the Saints’ leading receiver in five different seasons and was a staple of Sean Payton’s high-flying offenses during a decade-long career spent entirely in New Orleans."
Colston spent 10 years with a Saints and won a Super Bowl. The playmaker was taken in the seventh round of the 2006 NFL Draft and was everything the team could've ever hoped for and more.
More NFL: Why Saints QB Tyler Shough Still Hasn't Signed His Contact