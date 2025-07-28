Saints Fan-Favorite Named 'Shocking' Cut Candidate
The New Orleans Saints are going to have to trim down the roster later in the summer -- like every other National Football League team. Could that lead to a fan-favorite leaving the franchise?
Pro Football Sports Network's Jacob Infante speculated about the possibility. They shared a column highlighting one "shocking" cut candidate for each team and floated fan-favorite do-it-all tight end Taysom Hill for New Orleans.
"New Orleans Saints: Taysom Hill," Infante said. "Taysom Hill has been a versatile chess piece for the New Orleans Saints over the years, as he’s lined up everywhere from quarterback, wide receiver, tight end and running back. However, there’s a chance we may be nearing the end of his time in the Big Easy.
"Hill suffered a torn ACL late in the 2024 season, and as someone who turns 35 in August, there’s no guarantee he’ll be able to come back from that. The Saints are set in traditional tight ends with Juwan Johnson and Foster Moreau, and releasing Hill would free up $10 million in cap space. He sticks out as their biggest cut candidate going into 2025."
Hill is currently on the PUP list, although he was spotted at practice, which was at least viewed as a positive step. There have been questions about his future all offseason. But, he is still in town. If he is healthy enough to go early on in 2025, at this point it would be somewhat surprising to see him cut.
