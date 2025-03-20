Saints News Network

Saints Fan-Favorite Opens Up About Jameis Winston

Patrick McAvoy

Jan 4, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) reacts during the game against Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Jameis Winston is one of the most entertaining and frankly underrated players in the National Football League.

Sure, he tends to throw the ball to the other team sometimes. But, he's a game-changer. Picture the Cleveland Browns last year. That passing offense wasn't doing anything until Winston came in when Deshaun Watson went down with his Achilles injury. From Oct. 27 through Dec. 8 Winston started six games and averaged 315 passing yards per game, including a wild 497-yard affair against the Denver Broncos who had one of the better defenses in football.

He had 12 touchdown passes and nine interceptions over that stretch. There's room for growth, obviously, but someone should give the former New Orleans Saints quarterback a shot. One team that has been linked to him recently is the New York Giants.

There's no way to know right now what's going to happen on that front, but Saints legend Cameron Jordan had nothing but positive things to say about Winston on the "Talkin' Ball" podcast.

"I liked to consider myself the ultimate teammate until I met Jameis Winston,” Jordan said. “Now I’m just a really good teammate. You got Jameis who only sees positive uplifting. You could be losing, winning, it’s still the same Jameis. Even-keeled.

“You can win with consistency,” the veteran edge rusher said. “And he’s gonna consistently uplift his teammates. You can bet on that. That’s just something that’s in him. You don’t teach that.”

Hopefully, someone gives him a shot.

