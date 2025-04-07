Saints Fan-Favorite Shares Message To New Orleans Fans
The last few days have been pretty big for a New Orleans Saints team legend.
After a great 12-year National Football League career, Terron Armstead is hanging up his cleats and calling it a career. And what a career it was. He finishes his career as a five-time Pro Bowler and clearly was beloved throughout his nine-year stint in New Orleans.
His retirement announcement has led to heartfelt messages left and right, including from former quarterback Drew Brees and head coach Sean Payton among many others. Armstead spent the first nine years of his career in Near Orleans from 2019 through the 2021 season and shared a message to Saints fans on Monday thanking them for all of the support over the years.
"To the New Orleans Saints, my teammates, fans, and city of New Orleans!! THANK YOU and I Love You!! You took a chance on me and my motivation was to prove you right!! You raised me, you taught me valuable lessons, you are a city of resilience and perseverance! Nola STRONG!"
One thing that has stood out over the last few days has been something that Brees said. Armstead clearly was a talented football player, but Brees talked a lot more about his leadership on and off the field. He was more than just a good football player over his nine-year run in New Orleans. He was an important voice for the organization and made those around him better.
