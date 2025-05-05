Saints Fan-Favorite Tied To Bears After Short Stint
One former New Orleans Saints fan-favorite is available in free agency and looking for his next opportunity.
Running back Jamaal Williams is available in free agency right now after the Saints opted to move on from him this offseason. New Orleans hasn't had a ton of turnover, but the Saints did decide to move on from Williams after just two seasons. He signed a three-year, $12 million deal ahead of the 2023 National Football League campaign.
Who could bring him to town this offseason?
Chicago Bears on SI's Bryan Perez suggested the Bears as a possible landing spot for the eight-year veteran.
"Jamaal Williams," Perez said. "Jamaal Williams was a stud for Ben Johnson and the Detroit Lions in 2022 when he ran for a career-high 1,066 yards and an NFL-best 17 touchdowns. It resulted in a solid contract in 2023 free agency with the New Orleans Saints, after which he's rushed for just 470 yards and two touchdowns in the last two seasons combined.
"Is Williams an obvious upgrade over a player like Roschon Johnson? It's debatable. But is he a guy who knows what Johnson wants out of his running backs? Absolutely. Whether the Bears have any interest in Williams will depend on if Johnson actually believes in his talent. And if he does, a cheap one-year deal for an NFC North battle-tested runner would make sense."
This is a very fair idea. Williams has experience with new Bears head coach and had success under him in 2022. Could a reunion with Johnson and D'Andre Swift be on the way?