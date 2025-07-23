Saints Fan-Favorite To Miss Unknown Amount Of Time
The New Orleans Saints kicked off training camp action and it's still unclear when one of the team's biggest fan-favorites will be ready to roll.
It was shared on Wednesday that Taysom Hill is beginning camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. This isn't shocking, but FOX 8's Garland Gillen shared the news on social media.
"Saints Camp Day 1 Spencer Rattler ran with the first team today because of seniority. Thursday Tyler Shough will run with the 1’s. The offseason analytics were identical between Shough and Rattler," Gillen said. "Jake Haener was with the 3’s on Wednesday. Taysom Hill and Foster Moreau start camp on the PUP lists. Both were at practice today. Wednesday’s workout will be the shortest of camp. Went 1 hour and 15 minutes."
Audacy Sports' Jeff Nowak shared that Hill was seen on the sidelines, which is positive.
"Taysom Hill was out on the sidelines for the first practice today. He’s still a long way out, but good to see him engaged," Nowak said.
Not exactly the update you want to see and as of now, there isn't a clear timeline on when the do-it-all tight end will be ready to return. It's not shocking he is on the PUP list, but this is just the formality to kick off camp. It will be interesting to watch him as camp progresses to see if he can get into the action in the near future.
