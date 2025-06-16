Saints Fan-Favorite Would Be Welcomed Sight Back In New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints have a quarterback competition on their hands and reports out of camp were positive throughout organized team activities abs mandatory minicamp.
New Orleans has a break right now before training camp. If there was a time to make another move in free agency, now would be a pretty good time to do so.
It wouldn’t hurt to bring a veteran quarterback to town. That isn’t to say either Tyler Shough or Spencer Rattler shouldn’t be the team’s starter. In fact, unless the perfect situation pops up, New Orleans should continue rolling with these two and see what it has. But, a reunion with former fan-favorite Teddy Bridgewater also wouldn’t hurt.
Bridgewater spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Saints. Over that stretch, he appeared in 14 total games, including six starts. Over that stretch, he racked up 10 touchdown passes to just three interceptions.
Adding someone like Bridgewater would add an important voice to the locker room and a mentor for the young guys with 65 starts under his belt. The Saints’ quarterback room right now as a whole has just 15 total games of National Football League experience. The Saints are young and that's okay. But, bringing someone to town in Bridgewater woud give the team an experience depth option if needed, but more importantly, someone who has been known as a great locker room guy into the mix for a group that's learning on the fly.