Saints 'Finalizing' Deal To Name Kellen Moore As Next Head Coach
The New Orleans Saints have found their new head coach.
Over the last few weeks, all of the signs out there have pointed to Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore taking over the position. Nothing official could happen while the Eagles were still in the playoffs. Now that the postseason is over, the Saints reportedly have gotten their guy.
The Saints reportedly are "finalizing" a deal for Moore to be the team's next head coach, as shared by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"Eagles OC Kellen Moore is finalizing a deal with the Saints to be their new head coach, per The Insiders," Rapoport said. "What was expected for more than a week will be official soon. Moore leaves Philly a Super Bowl champion, and now the work begins in New Orleans."
Moore joined the Eagles for the 2024 season as their offensive coordinator. Clearly, he did a good job and played a big role with the team en route to the Super Bowl. The Eagles took down the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Super Bowl LIX.
Philadelphia featured a high-octane offense that included Saquon Barkley who became the ninth running back in National Football League history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a season. The Saints had the only open head coach position still in the league and now it will be filled by Moore. The next step for New Orleans will be filling out his staff and then getting ready for free agency and the NFL Draft.
